Namibia: 500-Bed Windhoek District Hospital Construction Commences

The Groundwork for the Construction of a New 500-bed Windhoek District Hospital was officially initiated this week by the Health Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, marking a significant stride in the local healthcare sector.

Shangula, in his address, emphasized the pivotal role of healthcare services in the nation, outlining Namibia's commitment to delivering essential health services across different tiers of care.

He shed light on the escalating burden of diseases, both communicable and non-communicable, underscoring the imperative for expanded healthcare infrastructure to address burgeoning healthcare demands.

The Minister elucidated that the Windhoek District Hospital aims to alleviate the strain on existing healthcare facilities, particularly the Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

He noted that the new hospital would function as a vital component of the healthcare referral pathway, alongside serving as a training hub for medical interns.

To expedite the project's execution, Shangula highlighted the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Technical Working Committee, comprising various government departments and agencies. This committee, he explained, would oversee the project's policy and technical aspects, ensuring seamless coordination and progress.

Delving into the project's components, Shangula outlined the comprehensive scope, which includes feasibility studies, environmental assessments, design development, and eventual construction of the 500-bed hospital.

Noteworthy additions such as a mental health unit, frail care facilities, and staff accommodations underscored the hospital's holistic approach to healthcare provision.

Shangula revealed that the project is expected to generate employment opportunities, particularly benefiting young professionals and support service personnel. Anticipated to be operational by 2027, the Windhoek District Hospital signifies a significant leap forward in enhancing healthcare accessibility and delivery across the nation.