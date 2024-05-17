Ethiopia's Minister, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Deepening Trade Relations

Addis Ababa — Trade and Regional Integration Minister Gebremeskel Chala and Turkish Ambassador to Ethiopia Berk Baran discussed ways to strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

Trade and Regional Integration Minister Gebremeskel Chala emphasized on narrowing the trade gap and the need to increase Ethiopian agricultural exports to Turkey.

The Minister also stressed the importance of fostering stronger business-to-business ties between the private sectors of both countries.

As Ethiopia opens its doors wider to foreign investment, the minister extended an invitation to Turkish companies to explore opportunities within the Ethiopian market.

He further requested that Turkey share its expertise in trade, economic development, technology, and capacity building initiatives.

Turkish Ambassador to Ethiopia Berk Baran on his part acknowledged the longstanding commercial and cultural ties between Ethiopia and Turkey.

The ambassador also pointed out the strong demand for Ethiopian products, such as coffee and leather goods, in Turkish markets.

To significantly boost bilateral trade, both parties agreed to establish a joint economic commission.

This platform will serve as a central forum for addressing all trade and economic matters, according to Trade and Regional Integration Ministry.