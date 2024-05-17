Ethiopia's Minister, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Deepening Trade Relations

16 May 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Trade and Regional Integration Minister Gebremeskel Chala and Turkish Ambassador to Ethiopia Berk Baran discussed ways to strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

Trade and Regional Integration Minister Gebremeskel Chala emphasized on narrowing the trade gap and the need to increase Ethiopian agricultural exports to Turkey.

The Minister also stressed the importance of fostering stronger business-to-business ties between the private sectors of both countries.

As Ethiopia opens its doors wider to foreign investment, the minister extended an invitation to Turkish companies to explore opportunities within the Ethiopian market.

He further requested that Turkey share its expertise in trade, economic development, technology, and capacity building initiatives.

Turkish Ambassador to Ethiopia Berk Baran on his part acknowledged the longstanding commercial and cultural ties between Ethiopia and Turkey.

The ambassador also pointed out the strong demand for Ethiopian products, such as coffee and leather goods, in Turkish markets.

To significantly boost bilateral trade, both parties agreed to establish a joint economic commission.

This platform will serve as a central forum for addressing all trade and economic matters, according to Trade and Regional Integration Ministry.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.