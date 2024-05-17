Zimbabwe: Mangombe Wants Dynamos to Be Ruthless

Genesis Mangombe will win back the hearts of Dynamos fans with a victory over CAPS United in the Harare Derby at Rufaro on Sunday.

The highly-regarded tactician has endured barraging scrutiny in recent weeks as the Glamour Boys have been finding the going tough in the Premiership.

That Dynamos have dropped points enmasse at Rufaro hasn't helped matters either.

But the team has, no doubt, been playing well, creating good chances but failing to score.

And Mangombe has demanded nothing short of clinical finishing in the much-anticipated Harare Derby.

"It's always good to play these derbies but you know these derbies come with unpredictable results. We are trying our best to prepare. We are preparing in every area to try and make sure that at the end of the day, we win this game," said Mangombe.

"We need to do everything to get a result. We will try our best to make sure that we also convert the chances we are creating because you see that in every game we are creating a lot of chances but we are failing to finish them off.

Mangombe said his players are self-motivated to do well in the Harare Derby, a fixture they have dominated over the past two years.

"These boys raise their game whenever playing in derbies. They are motivated already and have been fighting to be in the First 11. We have some of the guys who have been nursing injuries back at training now (Tanaka Shandirwa, Shadreck Nyahwa Issa Sadiki, and Martin Mapisa).

"Captain Frank (Makarati) is still nursing an injury but he could be back next week. "Whenever you play the way we do, with that philosophy of playing it from the back, the system allows us to explore scoring variations and if we do that on Sunday, we stand a really good chance of winning."

The former Yadah Stars gaffer, who has been in the news complaining about questionable officiating said referees ought to handle matches professionally for the good of the game.

"If you have been following how we have been playing, you will see that we have not been failing to win but some of the decisions from match officials have been very dubious," he said.

"We cannot change those decisions but at the end of the day we still have to accept those results and we need to also work very hard so that if some of the goals are denied, we would have some to smile on. If we score two or three . . . , it means that we can win those games. The most important thing is for us to play well. At times players need to be composed and bury chances."

Dynamos will be buoyed by the return to action of some of their big-name players like goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, who missed last weekend's 1-1 draw to Herentals through injury.

Other returnees include Shadreck Nyahwa and Tanaka Shandirwa.