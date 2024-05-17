Zimbabwe: Balakasi Backs Machope

Formet SIMBA Bhora striker, Tinashe "Maswera" Balakasi, is tipping the club's forward, Tymon Machope to win the Castle Lager Premiership Golden Boot.

Balakasi left Simba Bhora earlier this season to join Botswana's top-flight side, Orapa United.

The duo netted a combined total of 18 goals to maintain the team's top-flight status.

Those who prefer to be guided by statistics know the absence of Balakasi has pushed Machope into the shadows.

Machope joined Simba Bhora just after the recess from a ZIFA Eastern Region Division side Midway and recorded seven times in 11 games last campaign.

The 30-year-old has recorded four games after 11 matches this campaign.

This is proof that Machope's form has waned, however is just a goal behind the league's scoring chat.

He has been the spearhead in coach, Tonderai Ndiraya's offensive department.

Captain Walter Musona has also weighed in with three goals which have thrust the miners into the third position in the league standings. Balakasi has finished as Simba Bhora's top goalscorer during his three-year stay at the club from their time in Division Two to PSL.

"I enjoyed my partnership with Machope, he was a good partner who knew where I wanted the ball that's maybe why we scored a lot of goals after the mid-season break in 2023. "I don't think his form has dipped but I believe he is still getting used to the new players who arrived at the start of the season. "He is a player who can give you unexpected goals and now that he is playing a full season, I'm tipping him to win the Golden Boot," said Balakasi.