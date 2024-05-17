Zimbabwe: Woman in the Dock for Ill-Treatment of Stepson

17 May 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

A woman who allegedly severely beat her five-year-old stepson with a pair of wooden switches, has appeared in court charged with ill-treatment of a child.

Yeukai Maisiri (24) from Nyatsime in Chitungwiza appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Ms Karen Jeffrey yesterday.

She pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to May 21 for trial.

Prosecutor Mr Passmore Rulenso told the court that last month, Maisiri assaulted her husband's young son using two wooden switches all over the body after he allegedly messed himself while sleeping.

A neighbour tipped off the police who investigated and arrested Maisiri.

The child was medically examined and the doctor noted that he had generalised multiple healed scars and bruises on the abdomen, chest, back and legs.

