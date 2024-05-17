Zimbabwe: Men's Hockey Team Back

Sports Reporter

SIX years after they last featured in an indoor international, the Zimbabwe men's hockey team are back in the mix.

They are currently hard at work preparing for the Indoor Africa Cup to be hosted by Namibia next week.

The Africa Cup, featuring Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and hosts Namibia is, also serving as the qualifier for the World Indoor Cup scheduled for Croatia next year.

Zimbabwe coach Anthony Five said his team would have to dust off the cobwebs of inactivity and battle for a place at the World Cup. Five also wants his players to quickly adapt to the indoor format from which they have been absent for the last half dozen years.

"Going into this tournament we have to quickly adapt and we are trying by all means to improve in terms of technical and tactical skills as we are coming from an outdoor season.

"We are targeting a top spot or a medal since we last played indoors in 2018," said Five.

The coach also spoke of the struggles they have had in getting smooth preparations.. He said their training sessions have not been a stroll in the park given that the players are part-timers who largely engage in hockey out of passion for the sport.

"Our training sessions had ups and downs due to different factors such as work and club commitments but we have managed to bring up a squad together.

"Thanks to the management Ginny Ross, the manager, and coach Eddie Chiringa.

"We have to thank the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe for the great assistance in organising for this trip to be successful," he said. Five has assembled a 10-man squad that he believes has the pedigree to withstand the Namibian and South African challenges.

The squad is a mixture of experience and youth.

"We have a team that has seasoned players in the squad such as Tendai Maredza, Kudzanai Tembo, Gift Chamunorwa, Connie Muchono, and Kudzai Chimbetete.

The quartet of Maredza, Tembo, Chamunorwa, Muchono, and Chimbetete boast of experience from competing in such tournaments previously.

"And adding to the experience of these guys, we have brought in some youth to give energy into the team."

Zimbabwe will begin their quest with a clash against Namibia on May 23 before they face Botswana the following day.

Matches will be played in a round-robin format and Five's men will complete their assignments with their toughest battle, against South Africa on May 25.