Zimbabwe: Chitembwe Eyes Harare Derby Victory

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe doesn't need any reminder about the size of the battle his charges will face against Dynamos at Rufaro on Sunday.

He is a veteran of these clashes where he often came out tops back in the days when he was still the industrial hub in the Green Machine midfield.

But his boys have been restricted to second-best in recent clashes against the Glamour Boys.

The veteran gaffer however, holds the cards after going for four games without tasting defeat at the scene of Sunday's clash.

"We know the size of the task. It's not an easy task. But all the same, games are played to be won. This is the thinking in preparing for this game. The motivation comes from the fact that this fixture has always been big for both teams," said Chitembwe.

"Both sets of players look into this fixture with a lot of hope because so many good things come out of it. This is the idea and for us games between CAPS United and Dynamos have always been special because we play twice in the league in one season. If you look at it, those games are usually the biggest of clashes because they can generate interest from different people in the country. That shows the level at which these teams are regarded. And as a coach to be part of that narrative gives a lot of satisfaction more so if the team goes on to do well."

Chitembwe said a lot has changed between last year when Dynamos dominated them and now.

"Matches are never the same, like I always say. You look at the team we have this time around. It's different from the team we had last year and there are so many things that come into play in this encounter," he said.

"It is also the reason why it counts to nothing whether you are on or off form. So we don't want to look much at the past but we are looking forward to this match with a lot of hope and belief that we are in a very good space to win this game.

Makepekepe are currently riding high especially playing at Rufaro.

They just won two straight games for the first time since October last year when dispatching Yadah 1-0 last week, right in the back of a 3-0 humbling of Hwange.

"Like I said, we are enjoying ourselves as a team right now and we just hope to carry the same form into Harare.

"We know fully that games of this magnitude can tear away the form books and the like but it's always important to get in there at the back of good performances.

"It's going to be tough but the match will also be good for both teams and both sets of fans as the fixture returns to Rufaro after a long time.

"The ambiance brought in by the fans' closeness to the pitch will be a huge factor as well."