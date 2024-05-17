Zimbabwe: Platinum FM Golf Tournament Tees Off

Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE province of Mashonaland West will today be a hive of activity when the Platinum FM Golf Tournament tees off at Chinhoyi Sports Club this morning.

It is the tournament's second edition with Agriseeds reaffirming their commitment as main sponsors.

"This is a very big and important tournament, not just for the province of Mashonaland West but the nation as a whole," said Agriseeds Sales and Marketing Director Ivan Craig. "Last year, it attracted golfers from as far as Mutare, Bulawayo, and Gweru, which was testimony of its nationwide appeal.

"The tournament affords farmers to come to relax, unwind, and play some gold, something both hardly ever have time to do.

"For the business sector, the tournament allows them to come network, share ideas and knowledge, as well as give them a platform to showcase their products.

"As a company, we are very much looking forward to the chance to create linkages, increase our database, and showcase the very best Mash West and Chinhoyi have to offer," he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Platinum FM's station manager Davis Mugadza, who lauded the inaugural edition of the tournament last year and has set high standards for today's tee-off.

"Preparations have been very good and we are very much looking forward to teeing off (today)," said Mugadza.

"Mashonaland West is number one and two when it comes to agriculture and this tournament will give us a plat-form for both the farmers and business sector to come, meet, and network.

"Our first edition was a resounding success as it attracted golfer and business people from all corners of the country and we expect the same this time around.

"We have already had enquiries from golfers from Mutare, Kariba, and Chirundu, with Zambia sending at least two golfers here," he said.