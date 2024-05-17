Zimbabwe: Schools Benefit From President's Computer Lab Programme

Johnsias Mutonhori — Two schools in Gweru on Monday received state-of-the-art ICT equipment as part of efforts by the Government to revolutionise the education sector in the country.

Nashville High School and Riverside Primary School each received 20 laptops, two high-speed printers, and two interactive whiteboards through President Mnangagwa's Computer Lab per School Programme. The programme has seen the establishment of 57 computer laboratories in various schools across the country since the beginning of this year.

It is a deliberate strategy to bridge the digital divide across the country, which is wide between rural and urban areas.

The laptops are expected to address gaps in access to ICT equipment identified in the implementation of Education 5.0 in schools.

The objective of the programme is to equip learners at both primary and secondary level with the necessary tools to thrive in a rapidly changing world that is part of a broader vision for socioeconomic transformation, which relies on innovation, modernisation, and industrialisation.

Handing over the equipment, Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Owen Ncube challenged stakeholders in the education sector to anchor development on ICT.

"The growth of the service industry entails bridging resource-based economic recovery with knowledge-driven economic growth to ensure sustainable development.

"I, therefore, urge learners, parents, school authorities, and stakeholders to work with unity of purpose as we endeavour to grow our GDP (Gross Domestic Product) by harnessing technology," said Minister Ncube.

The provision of computers to the schools aligns with the recent launch of the BCS Zimbabwe Fibre Optic Network project in Somabhula, early this year, which aims to improve connectivity in all sectors from every corner of the country.

The Government's commitment to a digital economy is in line with the goals of the Second Republic, which seeks to modernise the country's business practices.

"I applaud the Second Republic for spearheading integrated ICT in socio-economic development through e-governance, e-learning, e-commerce, e-health, and e-agriculture, among others," said Minister Ncube.

"President Mnangagwa recognises the need to harness the demographic dividend of young people and their ICT skills as key pillars to propel national development towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy earlier than 2030," he added.