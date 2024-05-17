Rwanda: President Ruto in Kigali for 2024 Africa CEO Forum

Nairobi — President William Ruto has arrived in Rwanda's Capital Kigali for the 2024 Africa CEO Forum.

The annual summit which brings together over 2,500 business leaders and policymakers which began on May 16 aims to discuss the pressing issues affecting the continent and help shape the continent's future.

State House in Nairobi confirmed that President Ruto will take part in a number of engagements during his time in Kigali.

"He [Ruto] has several engagements, including a high-level meeting with investors, a presidential panel and an interview with the 'Financial Times' of the United Kingdom," State House said.

President Ruto's visit to Kigali comes after he hosted his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in Nairobi.

The event also bringing together the continent's most influential CEOs and investors, including the top executives of Africa's largest corporations, over 1000 companies with operations in Africa.

At least 75 countries are among the participants in the annual summit which is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group in partnership with the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group.

Also present in the forum are Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and his Djiboutian counterpart Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.

While welcoming the participants to Kigali on Thursday, Rwanda President Paul Kagame emphasized the importance of unity in the continent in driving its development agenda.

"The more united Africa is, the more productive our engagement with partners will become. Integration, for Africa's business community, is an opportunity to grow our markets, and become more competitive. Africa does not have to ask for a seat at the table." President Kagame said.