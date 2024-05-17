Tanzania: Zanzibar Records Admirable Improvement in Aviation - Mwinyi

President Hussein Mwinyi has said Zanzibar through improved efficiency has recorded admirable achievements in meeting the growing demands in aviation sector, which in turn boost the growth of tourism.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks at the opening of the 6th EAC Aviation Symposium here, saying successful implementation of workable reforms on air transportation has enabled the isles to attain its goals.

In his speech themed "The Future of Aviation: Maintaining Resilient, Sustainable, Innovative, Safe and Secure Aviation Systems," he added that a lot of reforms undertaken by his government have shown good results.

Some of the major reforms implemented by the Zanzibar government included Public, Private Partnership (PPP) in providing services at the airport, and improving/or expanding both Zanzibar and Pemba airports.

"Since we now heavily rely on tourism for the country's economic development, aviation is the main driver of these economic growths, which have led to the increase in the number of tourists and in turn boost trade," Dr Mwinyi pointed out.

He noted that the construction of a new passenger Terminal building (Terminal 3) at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) is now working with great efficiency to provide air travel services in Zanzibar.

He further explained that his government has started the reconstruction and development of the passenger Terminal two building (Terminal 2) with a size of 16,000 square metres.

He added: "Built in 1974, it will have the capacity to serve more than 1,300,000 passengers per year and it now needs major renovations, along with the construction of a parking lot capable of accommodating more than 200 vehicles at a time."

Elaborating, Dr Mwinyi said, the government is implementing a project for the renovation and improvement of the old building (Terminal 1) originally built in the 1950s at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport.

"The project includes the construction of a business centre: shops, restaurants, banking and office services, construction of a food storage, car parking, and construction of new aviation fuel service centres for Oilcom, GBP and Lake Oil companies," he said.

Likewise, the President explained that the construction and expansion of the Pemba Airport included the extension of the length of the runway from 1,525 metres to 2,510 metres, airport apron capable of accommodating two large airplanes Code C (B 737-800) and 8 small Code B aircraft.

Construction of a new passenger terminal building with a size of 9,170 square meters will also be included in the Pemba airport construction, and Nungwi Airport is also being built with the aim of serving the increasing number of tourists and other businesses on the Islands.

In a related development, Dr Mwinyi explained that Tanzania (Mainland) complies with all international aviation agreements to ensure the growth of the sector is continuous and safe.

He also explained that Tanzania is proud of the achievements made so far in the aviation as it strengthens cooperation with other partners including the Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (COSSOA) to harmonise aviation regulations in enhancing security and efficiency.

Dr Mwinyi pointed out that the 'Very High Frequency (VHF)' project which includes the installation radio systems, recorders and the instrument landing system (ILS) at Abeid Aman Karume International Airport will improve services and communications.

In addition, Dr Mwinyi explained that last year Tanzania scored 87 per cent in ensuring safety and efficiency in the 'International Safety Audit' conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Hence, he called upon the stakeholders and partners in the aviation industry to strengthen cooperation to ensure growth and safety.

Reinforcing, Zanzibar Minister for Infrastructure, Communications and Transport, Dr Khalid Muhamed Salum asked participants of the conference to discuss issues of safety, cost and efficiency in services delivery in airports.