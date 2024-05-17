South Africa: Prasa Has Failed to Fix East Rand Train Stations

From Boksburg to Springs, stations remain in ruins

In 2021, GroundUp reported how PRASA had left the East Rand rail line and its train stations to fall into ruin. Some stations, like Boksburg and the once charming and vibrant Benoni train station, have been reduced to rubble. Stations at Springs, Pollak Park, New Era and Brakpan were in a similar state. We returned three years later. If anything, it is worse.

Brian Tlapane, an informal trader who sells sweets and snacks at Benoni train station in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, has waited in vain for trains to start running again. His few customers now come from nearby flats and a hospital, or are passersby.

Other traders deserted the station when it closed during the Covid lockdown. But Tlapane remained hopeful, even as his daily sales dwindled, as he watched thieves and youngsters high on nyaope strip cables, remove steel from the railway line, steal roofing sheets and doors, chisel off tiles, take the toilet seats, and make off with anything they could lay their hands on.

The taxi rank has moved; we were told because of a taxi war in January. But a few taxi drivers still bring their vehicles to be washed by a man who lives nearby. They also buy some food from the few remaining vendors.

Tlapane had heard that PRASA will revive the line but is left wondering why nothing has happened.

In 2021, PRASA told GroundUp it would restore all the stations on this line from Springs to Dunswart by March 2023. PRASA even gave us cost estimates for the repairs to the various stations. But three years later, the trains are not running and the vandalism and decay continues.

At the Brakpan Station, there are security guards but they do not seem to be able to stop the deterioration and continued vandalism.

Nthabu Ramotala, contracted by Ekurhuleni as caretaker since 2010, said he cannot wait for order to be restored and the vandalism to stop. He said nyaope users make his workday difficult, and homeless people shelter at the station at night.

"The railway line has been stripped in some areas, and in some places, even if it's still there, bolts and nuts have been removed," he said.

There is a taxi rank nearby and some vendors, mostly women, sell cooked food to the drivers and their customers. They too have seen a dramatic drop in business because the trains don't run.

Celina Mahlangu, who has been trading for 30 years, said thieves have stolen the taps and water pipes she used to get water to cook.

"No one ever cared about us, who have lost livelihoods due to the broken train system," she said.

"No one seems to be giving us the right answers about when trains will start running again," said Mavis Mhlungu. She said her kitchen at the station used to be full of commuters.

New Era station had security guards at the entrance and it appeared to be in the same sorry state we found it in three years ago.

We spoke to Memory Mpomba, who used to catch the train here to Johannesburg to buy snacks and clothing accessories she sells on the streets. She used to pay R14 for a return trip to fetch her stock. She now pays taxis R50. She is often without stock as she hasn't got the money to get to the city.

Dunswart station was relatively intact, except for roofing material which had been ripped away.

"I would give anything for trains to start running and for my vegetable market to start booming again," said Anna Maluleke, who still sells produce at the station.

We found trains at Springs Station, which is still intact. But the place is even filthier than it was and it is stained with urine.

Jonathan Sydney, who ran a tuckshop at the station for more than ten years, said, "Some of us remain here at the station out of hope. If trains start running again, it will be a dream come true because my sales will go up again and I will be able to look after my family."

PRASA acknowledged GroundUp's questions but had not sent a reply by the time of publication. Comment will be added when it is received.