Rwanda: Rib Arrests Genocide Suspect Who Hid in House for 23 Years to Evade Justice

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) announced on Thursday, May 16, the arrest of a suspected perpetrator of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi who, for the past 23 years, was hiding in a neighbour's house in Nyanza District to evade justice.

Emmanuel Ntarindwa, 51, was apprehended alongside his neighbour, Eugenie Mukamana, 53, who will face prosecution for failing to report the presence of a key criminal.

According to RIB, during interrogation, Ntarindwa admitted that after committing genocide in 1994, he fled to DR Congo and spent there seven years, before returning to Rwanda in 2001.

He then sought refuge at the home of Mukamana who was a neighbour before the genocide.

According to RIB, Ntarindwa had not left the house ever since entering it, having dug a pit in one of the rooms where he concealed himself.

A statement from RIB also shows that he has confessed to committing genocide, admitting to killing numerous individuals in the former Kigoma and Nyabisindu communes of the current Nyanza district.

The two suspects are currently detained at the Busasamana RIB Station in Nyanza District, awaiting the processing of their files for prosecution.