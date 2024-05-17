Namibia: Depleted Kudus Host Log Leaders Unam

A severely depleted FNB Kudus host FNB Unam in a Windhoek Lager Premier League top of the log clash at Walvis Bay tomorrow afternoon.

Unam are the only unbeaten team left in the league and lead the log on 26 points from five matches, while Kudus are close on their heels, on 24 points, after five wins and one defeat from their opening six matches.

Kudus' only defeat was away to Wanderers, and on their home turf at the Jan Wilkens Stadium, they will be tough to beat, but Unam will enter the match as the favourites, especially after Kudus announced the unavailability of 11 first choice players this week.

Kudus' national centre PJ Walters is getting married and is unavailable along with several of his teammates who are attending the wedding as groomsmen, while several more players are out injured, according to club secretary Willy Muller.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Peter Walters on his wedding in Windhoek, and we'll also miss Justin Newman, Lloyd Jacobs and Aurelio Plato, who are attending the wedding of their teammate," he said.

"Furthermore, our captain Cameron Langenhoven, Lizardo Vos, Clayton Pienaar, Paulo Andrews, Jarred Koning, Charlton Stevens and Chad Plato are still sidelined due to injuries. However, we are confident in the depth and talent of our team, as we have some talented youngsters this year coming through the system," he added.

Muller, however, said he had faith in the new players who have been promoted to the first team.

"This presents an exciting opportunity for our young players to showcase their abilities and prove that they are ready to shine in the blue jersey. No excuses will be made, and we will field our strongest available team. We have full faith in our boys to rise to the occasion and deliver an outstanding performance."

Wanderers, who are third on 21 points, will be out to close the gap on the leaders with a maximum points haul, when they host bottom of the log Dolphins, who are still struggling in their debut season in the premier league, having lost their opening six matches.

Grootfontein, who are fourth on 16 points, travel to Windhoek to take on Western Suburbs, who are also struggling and are second last, with only one win from their opening five matches.

A win for Suburbs will be crucial if they want to kickstart their campaign, but Grootfontein will also be keen to remain in touch with the leaders and a great encounter could be in store.

In tomorrow's final match, Reho Falcon head into the Rehoboth derby in the unaccustomed position of being above Rehoboth Rugby Club on the log. Rehoboth have held the upper hand over their neighbours in recent years, but the tragic passing of Falcons' chairman Ettienne Coetzee, his sons Edmando and Ethan and a friend Greshlinn Bruwer in a motorcar accident has galvanised the team and spurred them on to some great performances, including a 21-21 draw against United, and they enter the match with a slight advantage in fifth position on 12 points, while Rehoboth are sixth on 11 points.