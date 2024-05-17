Zimbabwe: 13 New Suspected Typhoid Cases Reported in Zimbabwe

17 May 2024
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) has alerted the public to the emergence of 13 new suspected typhoid cases in Zimbabwe.

According to the Disease Surveillance Report, which covers the week ending on May 5, 2024, no deaths have been reported thus far.

In a social media post, the MOHCC stated that the suspected typhoid cases were recorded across several districts in Harare Province.

"Thirteen new suspected typhoid cases and zero deaths were reported this week. The suspected typhoid cases were reported from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (4), South Western District (3), South Eastern District (3), Southern District (2), and West South West District (1) in Harare Province. The cumulative figures for suspected typhoid cases are 178 and 0 deaths," reported the Ministry

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella typhi. It is primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water, as well as close contact with infected individuals.

Symptoms of the disease include high fever, abdominal pain, headache, and diarrhea. If left untreated, typhoid can lead to severe complications and, in some cases, can be fatal.

Zimbabwe has experienced periodic outbreaks of typhoid in the past, with Harare being particularly vulnerable due to challenges in water and sanitation infrastructure. The MOHCC, in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders, has been working tirelessly to implement preventive measures and improve the overall health infrastructure to combat the disease effectively.

