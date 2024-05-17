Uganda: Tororo Contractor Arrested Over Delayed Govt Project

TOROR | The State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) has arrested a contractor over allegations of embezzlement of government fund and fraud.

A team from SHACU and police picked Mr Polly Natuhwera, director of Zianat Multipurpose International Ltd, in Tororo yesterday.

In November 2023, Mr Natuhwera's Zianat Multipurpose International was awarded a contract to construct Mwello Seed Secondary School in Mwello Subcounty at a cost of Shs648 million.

The contractor was given advance payment of Shs162 million to kick-start the work.

However, the project that was meant to be delivered within six months did not immediately take off, until April 19 this year, apparently after the contractor was ticked off of impending action.

The project work stands at just 5 percent.

Tororo District local government officials including, district engineer Andrew Asaya, chief administrative officer Richard Atama and resident district commissioner Nixon Owole had earlier made numerous attempts to get to the contractor without any success.

"The contractor had become elusive, each time he was contacted, he would not answer calls yet was never within the district," Albert Amula, deputy RDC Tororo said.

Meanwhile, Mr Natuhwera has an ongoing contract for the construction of Simu Seed School Phase II in Bulambuli District, which is also at foundation level, since signing of the contract in January at a cost of Shs89 million.