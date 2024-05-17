Uganda: Susan Amero - Amuria Woman MP Tired of 'Mess in Politics', Retiring

Amero cites 'messy politics' as reason for exit after three terms in office

POLITICIS | Amuria Woman MP Susan Amero is tired of the mess in Parliament, she will not seek another term in 2026.

Serving her third term as an independent Member of Parliament, Amero previously held office under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) but opted to contest independently after losing the NRM flag in 2020.

Speaking at the Cooperative Alliance regional consultative meeting in Mbale, Amero revealed her decision to step away from "the messy politics of Uganda."

She emphasised the desire to rest and dedicate time to herself and her family after a 15-year political career but was reluctant to expound on what she meant by "messy politics".

"It was my decision; nobody asked me to come and contest, I came in myself," Ms Amero said.

"Time has reached when I feel I need to relax myself and get out of this messy politics of Uganda and do other things," she added.

Ms Amero hinted at potential future roles, including serving the government or joining farmers' cooperatives, but remained firm about her decision to retire from politics.

Amero reflected on her contributions, particularly in the education sector, where she provided scholarships to vulnerable children.

She believes it's time for others to take over and for her to step back.

"I have been there for 15 years; why would I wait until my people are disgusted with me?" she said.

She brushed aside suggestions that her decision is influenced by declining support and a perceived loss of touch with her constituents, Ms Amero insists her decision is personal.

"Why would I wait to be thrown out and even spend the little money and lose? Why don't I save and use it for other things?" she asked.

Ms Amero boasts of having supported education of 15 graduates and extended financial aid to women's village savings and lending groups.

She believes she has done her part and highlighted the government's Parish Development Model (PDM) as a new initiative that will continue to support the people.

"I have told my people in Amuria already that this is my last term. I have served you; allow me to take rest. I can support you by advising from outside government," she added.

Ms Amero said it is time for new leadership, emphasising that she has nothing new to offer.