Uganda: Nabbanja to Mediate in Pader Leadership Wrangles

Having personally experienced the fight between the Pader District chairman Retired Colonel Fearless Obwoya and his RDC Milton Odong, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has summoned the district council leadership to her office in Kampala for peace talks.

"Let's go to Kampala, OPM will cater for all the 70 of you," said Nabbanja after witnessing an ugly exchange at the Pader District Council Hall on Sunday May 12.

This follows an incident in which Mr Obwoya publicly accused RDC Odong of undermining service delivery and forming cliques in the district.

"Right honorable Prime Minister, take back this RDC with you, because he is undermining service delivery here," Obwoya said.

He threatened to mobilise the people and use rudimentary methods to remove the RDC from office.

PM Nabbanja, who met both Parties in Pader on Sunday, was shocked to learn that the two civil servants do not see eye to eye.

However, she emphasised that the powers to remove an RDC lies with the President.