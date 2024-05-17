Uganda: Cancer Institute Clarifies On Treatment for Foreigners

The Uganda Cancer Institute has refuted allegations of running the public health facility on a discriminatory payment structure in which foreigners allegedly receive free treatment .

The cancer institute's Executive Director, Dr Jackson Orem, says all medicines are free to booth foreigners and nationals except for the the use of machines that require a payment which is also subsidized by government.

While appearing before the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee, officials from Uganda Cancer Institute faced a big challenge explaining about the irregularities in treating patients.

But addressing the media on Thursday, Dr Orem clarified that treatment at the institute is free to both nationals and foreigners.

"Treatment is provided especially medicines for free to every patient whether national or foreigner," he said.

However, those who opt to go for the private services, the executive director added, pay.

"If you ask to be in private, whether a native or foreigner you ordinarily have to pay, except for the medicines," Orem added.

Uganda Cancer Institute on average registers more than thirty thousand new cases a year and only a half of those are able to get treatment.