Zimbabwe: Pharmacies Take Govt Heed On ZiG Acceptance

MAJOR pharmacies operating in Harare's central business district have taken heed of Government's calls to accept the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency and trade using the prevailing official rate.

A snap survey conducted by this publication yesterday revealed that most pharmaceutical outlets were accepting and trading in ZiG.

Government recently gazetted Statutory Instrument 81A of 2024 that compels businesses to use the official exchange rate when pricing products.

"We are aware of reports that pharmacies are not accepting the local currency, which is not true and in total contradiction with what is on the ground. Pharmacies are accepting ZiG and using the official rate.

"We are of the strong belief that those peddling falsehoods saying pharmacies are not accepting ZiG are bent on creating animosities and raising dust unnecessarily," said a worker in a phamarcy in the CBD who declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

A pharmacist who also declined to be identified said:

"The only challenge that most pharmacies are facing is that some of the biggest pharmaceutical suppliers are not accepting local currency on some of the products. This will then leave retailers on compromised positions."

Efforts to contact a pharmaceutical supplier has yielded no result.

Pharmacies like the Greenwood Pharmacy, MedOrange Pharmacy, Bestzone Pharmacy, Trinity Pharmacy, Diamond Pharmacy and Bank Street Pharmacy were accepting ZiG and were using the official rate.