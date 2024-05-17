Zimbabwe: 129 Million KG of Tobacco Delivered At Tobacco Floors

Farmers have so far delivered 129 million kilogrammes of tobacco worth US$458 million to both contract and auction tobacco floors.

Last season, 172 million kg worth US $516.5million was delivered during the same period.

Statistics from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) indicate that 7.5 million kg has been delivered to the auction floors, while 121.5 million have been delivered to the contract floors.

The average price has increased from US$2.99 to US$3.55 this season.

The highest price is US$6.99, compared to US$6.10 from last year.

Rejected bales currently stand at 43 429, compared to last year's 56 194.