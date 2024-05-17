Zimbabwe: War Vets League Empowers Former Freedom Fighters

17 May 2024
The Herald (Harare)

The Zanu PF War Veterans' League has registered a war veterans' family wealth trust, a vehicle for the empowerment of the former freedom fighters.

This is in response to war veterans' calls for economic empowerment in line with President Mnangagwa's mantra that 'no one and no place should be left behind'.

In an interview with The Zimpapers Politics Hub, Zanu PF secretary for war veterans affairs, Cde Douglas Mahiya said the trust will be used as collateral by war veterans who seek loans from banks to venture into businesses.

He said the league is currently collecting data of all members, particularly the projects they intend to venture into.

"What we have done about it is to look at the age of our people," said Cde Mahiya.

"We have rolled out data collection forms to know where every other war veteran is and what he or she is doing. We want to know what he or she wants to do so that we know how best to assist them, We are working flat out to empower the war veterans," said Cde Mahiya.

Meanwhile, the War Veterans' League plans to host an international war veterans' conference in the country.

