Zimbabwe: Minister Munzverengwi Commissions Timire Block of Classrooms

17 May 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi commissioned a block of classrooms at Timire Primary School today.

The modern block was built by Petrozim Line (Pvt) Ltd over a period of four months and has brought relief to the school which is currently facing classroom shortage due to its increasing enrolment.

Commissioning the block, Dr Munzverengwi commended the fuel company for the gesture.

"As a province we really embrace the great works we are executing under the Second Republic, led by our visionary leader, President E.D Mnangagwa. Allow me to congratulate Petrozim officials, the headmaster Mr Mushoriwa, the School Development Committee and the entire staff for being able to construct this block of clasrooms.

"As Mashonaland East Province, we are happy to have such people who are dedicated and committed to work hard towards bringing development in their areas.

"I encourage all fellow headmasters, SDCs and teachers from other schools to imitate the good work done by Timire Primary School. It is good to note that no one and no place is being left behind as we work towards attaining Vision 2030. Development is being devolved to reach the grassroots," she said.

