South Africa: We Live in a Democracy That Was Born Out of Pain and Struggle - - Let's Not Squander It

analysis

The opportunity of this election is that South Africans are once again being reminded that South Africa is not defined by ineffective political leaders, but rather by the spirit and tenacity of a people who continue to refuse and defy defeat.

Thirty years ago, there was a sense of anticipation, fear, optimism and a collective sense that a country could be repurposed. From decades of oppression and degradation by an illegitimate regime, there was a clear path towards a better future - a future that was not gifted or simply obtained, but one that took countless lives, and robbed opportunity and promise from millions of South Africans.

Thirty years ago in April 1994, an eight-year-old joined his family in the voting lines in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats of Cape Town, and millions of others, in the belief that our country was not gifted, but rather that it required our participation for a government that is mandated to serve the people of the Republic.

There is no denying that communities, where that eight-year-old lived and to which his family was displaced, are yearning for more. Yearning for a country that can live up to its founding; a country with a Constitution that implores us to all improve "the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person".

Today, with a national and provincial election two weeks away, the disillusionment across the country is palpable.

The optimism of...