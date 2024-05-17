South Africa: Vandals and Thieves Are Stripping Gauteng's Infrastructure At an Alarming Rate

analysis

Law enforcement authorities are fighting a losing battle against the theft and destruction of critical infrastructure in Gauteng.

It will cost R23-million to repair the M1 bridge that was damaged by a devastating fire in the Johannesburg CBD about a fortnight ago. The fire was attributed to cable theft.

City Power said it would take about two weeks to repair the damage, which has left many residents without power. It has to replace power and telecommunications cables and 88 oil-filled cables.

Gauteng is spending millions of rands to combat theft and vandalism of infrastructure. Many state-owned enterprises in the province are bedevilled by cable theft and infrastructure vandalism, including Eskom, City Power, Rand Water and Prasa.

"Eskom has an average of 40 theft and vandalism incidents in Gauteng per month," the power utility told Daily Maverick.

Wits School of Governance Associate Professor William Gumede said: "We have a breakdown in the rule of law because of police incompetence." This, he said, was one of the reasons for the scourge of infrastructure theft and vandalism.

Another reason was corruption.

"Then you have employees of state-owned companies who don't do their work, but they cannot be fired because they are affiliated with unions which are affiliated with the government and cannot make appointments based on competence.

"People have a chance...