South Africa: Integrating Circular Economy Principles Can Help Boost SA's Long-Term Economic Growth

16 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Catherine Wijnberg

Small businesses that adopt circularity principles have been shown to grow at twice the rate of their competitors. Experience across a wide range of businesses indicates that it is possible to be both environmentally sustainable, profitable and job-creating.

There is a growing acknowledgement that economic growth and development must also address environmental and social considerations, particularly in developing countries. The UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) reflect these economic, social and environmental aspirations.

Despite South Africa's immense potential, it is plagued with numerous challenges including poverty, inequality, unemployment, energy insecurity and environmental degradation which hamper economic development and the wellbeing of its citizens.

One solution is the development of circular economies in more businesses and industries. A relatively new concept, a circular economy model is a reformative system which offers significant potential to deliver more inclusive economic growth, reduce unemployment and make a positive environmental impact by reducing waste, reusing resources and regenerating natural systems.

It is based on the idea that materials and products can be designed to last longer, be repaired, refurbished or recycled, and have minimal environmental impact.

Unlike the current linear process of make, use and dispose, a circular economy model keeps resources in use for as long as possible through maintenance, reuse and refurbishment, recovers materials and then regenerates these recovered materials through recycling, remanufacturing or composting at the end of each life stage.

It's a system where materials never become waste and...

