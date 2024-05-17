Zimbabwe: Staples Shines At Kart Racing

Last Sunday's Kart Sport Club's meeting at the National Sports Stadium produced some exciting and competitive racing across all four classes.

In the Kid ROK class, Zack Staples continued his race-winning streak from the first round with a stellar performance, producing a clean sweep of wins in both the club and ROK events and boosting his championship lead.

Second position was closely fought over by Rayyan Savania and Elroy Shamu.

Unfortunately, Savania suffered a technical problem in the last race which promoted Shamu to second place in the Club class with Savania salvaging a second position in the ROK Cup class. Young Manuel Mukori followed up in fourth place.

The highly-competitive Mini ROK class for young drivers aged 8 to 13 years-old provided some of the best racing of the day, with some superb top-flight race craft.

With only 0.10 seconds separating the top three drivers after qualifying, competitors Yaseen Savania, Seth Rukato and Eli Pilosoff made it clear they were searching for a win.

All three drivers raced hard during the day with several position changes throughout the day's races. Savania, in his most dominate performance yet, took overall victory and reignited his championship aspirations.

Rukato and Pilosoff made sure Savania had to work very hard for his wins and proved they clearly belong in the top tier of the class with exceptional performances.

The top three were followed by Devin Van De Linde, Matthew Mukori and Eshaan Savania who all enjoyed their own closely fought battles

The 125 class proved a tumultuous day with both Zaydaan Savania and Jaedon Masiyanise encountering a few incidences in their hard-fought races, proving that the red mist was truly down in this extremely fast class.

Both competitors raced hard without giving any quarter and finally finished the day on equal points. The tie separation went down to qualifying times with Savania coming out ahead to win the day overall. While a small class, several new drivers will be joining this class for the next round

The Pole Position ProKart class was well supported and provided some of the closest racing of the day.

With drivers using exactly the same 390cc karts, the racing really does come down to skill and talent.

Two drivers, Colin Botha and Moe Moosa finished in the lead on equal points and again, a tie-breaker had to be decided on the fastest qualifying time which gave the overall win to Botha who now leads the championship.

The ProKart class is part of plans to bridge the gap between recreational and the race karting to encourage more people to get involved in the sport.