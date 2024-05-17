Zimbabwe: For Bunjira, Harare Derby Is Much More Than a Game

Tadious Manyepo — Junior BUNJIRA has become a cult hero just three months after joining CAPS United, not least after putting together a series of phenomenal displays, punctuated by three assists in five matches.

But the 20-year-old could as well have been lining up for the Green Machine's bitter rivals Dynamos after he came within days of signing for them in February.

The former Golden Eagles winger was training with the Glamour Boys, with coach Genesis "Kaka" Mangombe making it clear that he wanted him in his squad.

But once CAPS United president Farai Jere, a life-time fan of the team, which he now owns, got wind of the impending move, he quickly got in contact with the player's father, Alois.

Alois Bunjura is a revered figure at CAPS United.

The rest is history.

And all eyes will be on Junior when Makepekepe engage Dynamos in the famous Harare Derby, coming back at Rufaro after five years, on Sunday.

That Junior has quickly adapted to life at CAPS United, slowly becoming a huge part of their supply line, means he will be one of the major sub-plots on Sunday, not less especially given that, fate would have seen him going into this fixture in the blue shirt of Dynamos.

The silky forward knows he needs to be firm and make an impact in his first Harare Derby to continue walking on his trajectory.

"That I almost signed for Dynamos (early this year), doesn't mean much to me. I am on a team where I am loved and I feel at home," said Bunjira.

"Being at CAPS United is what matters at the moment. The fans are lovely and they have been great in helping me settle in.

"You never get the ball sometimes and you hear them whistling. That motivates me to go forward, pass the ball and help the team to do more.

"That's the love I am talking about, I am feeling that love and I just have to push myself in the game and try to reciprocate by helping the team.

"I know I could have been at Dynamos but that doesn't matter now. I am a CAPS United player and eager to help the team get a win in the Harare Derby."

It might be his first derby appearance but Junior has heard and knows much about this kind of fixture.

"Derbies are tricky and I know the atmosphere will be charged. I will be keen to grind on and ultimately help my team."

He is thriving with his magnificent wing-play, which he complements well with accurate crosses.

Junior said he often practices that individually and during training sessions.

"It's something (crossing) that I work on a lot.

"Of course, I have a lot more to do to improve my game but right now I feel like that is my strength (crossing). It's what I work on the most at the moment and I am glad it is helping the team," he added.

"For me, it means that I just have to stay consistent. If I do that, it will help the team and lead to success. That is the main goal.

"If I stay like that and the form continues, it will be good for the team."

Meanwhile, host team CAPS United have pegged the entry fees at US$5 for the rest of the ground.

Club chief executive officer Morton Dodzo confirmed the development yesterday saying that they were working to ensure a smooth flow of spectators by opening all the gates and extra entry points at Rufaro.

"We have pegged the entry fees at US$5, US$10, and US$20 for the derby on Sunday.

"We have put in place measures to curtail long queues on Sunday. We are opening all entry points at Rufaro at noon.

"We will also have vans where people can pay and proceed directly into the stadium," Dodzo said.