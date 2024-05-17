Zimbabwe: Maruwa Dumps City for Telone

Veronica Gwaze — Northern Region Soccer League Coach of the Month for April Herbert Maruwa just could not resist the lure of the Premiership.

He has dumped the NRSL Division One pacesetters Harare City to take over at Premier Soccer League returnees TelOne.

Reports yesterday were that Maruwa is coming in as a replacement for Tendai Chikuni who was sacked on Tuesday.

Maruwa was enjoying an unbeaten start to the Division One title race, having won six and drawn once.

But it has emerged that he was not too happy with the Sunshine Boys' financial troubles amid revelations that Harare City were still owing the coach his remuneration.

Maruwa is expected to be unveiled by the Wi-Fi Boys in Gweru today.

He leaves Harare City perched at the top of the Northern Region league log standings with 19 points, three ahead of MWOS.

Ironically Harare City's next assignment is a top of the table clash against MWOS at Ngoni in Norton on Saturday.

TelOne, on their part, play Premiership champions Ngezi Platinum Stars away at Baobab on Saturday before they host Chicken Inn at Bata next Wednesday. Maruwa was not at liberty to go into the finer details of his move to Gweru but all but confirmed that he had been in discussions with TelOne.

"I cannot give much details until everything have been done but indeed something has been happening behind the scenes in the past two days," Maruwa said.

"Tomorrow everything will be done and dusted, and only then can I reveal more."

Jompano, as he is affectionately known, tendered his resignation at Harare City, seeking to be relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

This means that the municipality team will have to either face MWOS without a substantive gaffer or they hastily appoint his replacement.

In Maruwa's five-month stay at Harare City, the Sunshine Boys allegedly failed to deliver on their end of the deal with the coach.

The package also included a vehicle which was yet to be delivered at the time of his decision to move to TelOne. Despite his departure, Maruwa believes Harare City have the pedigree to win promotion back into the PSL.

"Harare City is a phenomenal project which is capable of taking the municipality back on to top-flight if handled well," he said.

TelOne have stuttered on their return to the elite league.

In 11 matches, the Wi-Fi boys have only won twice, recorded five draws and four defeats.

They are fresh from a 2-0 defeat at the hands of league debutants Chegutu Pirates, which left them in 14th on the 18-team table with just 11 points.

Maruwa who has coached at Black Rhinos and Dynamos is hoping to use his experience to revive TelOne.

"If all sails through, I am definitely not new to top-flight so I am ready to get the ball rolling," said Maruwa. The team is not in a very precarious position and the season is still young so it will be too early for anyone to write them off easily.

"I am not a genius or magician but being a coach who has been here (top-flight) before, I believe I will be able to bring something to their table. The idea is to move as far away from relegation as possible so that we stay in the league and probably work on winning the championship in the coming season."