South Africa: Escaping to the Karoo for Remarkable Back Road Adventures in a Trusty Double-Cab

16 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Marais

It's not the years you clocked, it's the road you took to get here. And maybe the books you wrote along the way, writes 'Karoo Space's Chris Marais.

Sometime back in 2003, I was standing toe-to-toe with a Sutherland sheep farmer after his deeply rutted middelmannetjie road had nearly ripped the guts out of my wife Julienne's little low-slung Toyota Conquest sedan.

We'd come to do a magazine story on some aspect of the guy's farming enterprise, but the issue of his bad road took precedence and we ended up yelling at each other. As much as I hate to admit it, he had the last word:

"Get yourself a blerry bakkie, man!" he shouted as he turned and stormed back into the shearing shed.

So the next week I walked into a dealership in Sandton and traded in my beloved Corsa Lite for a brand-new metallic-grey Isuzu KB 250 double-cab bakkie. It was (and still is) the kind of vehicle that wants to leave the city traffic and head out into the open road. Parked there in our garage in Wendywood, the bakkie was nothing less than a call to adventure. A call we could not resist.

Namibia calls

In the spring of 2004, after much plotting and planning, Julienne and I drove out of Joburg and headed west on the N14 towards Upington, where I bought...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.