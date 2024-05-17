Somalia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties - PM Hamza Meets Kuwaiti Counterpart At Arab League Summit

Manama — In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of Somalia met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the 33rd session of the Arab League summit in Bahrain.

The summit, which brings together leaders from across the Arab world to discuss regional issues and cooperation, provided a platform for the two leaders to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between their respective countries.

The meeting between Prime Minister Barre and Prime Minister al-Sabah focused on enhancing the existing ties between Somalia and Kuwait, both of which are members of the Arab League. The discussions centered around exploring avenues for increased collaboration in various sectors, including trade, investment, security, and development.

Somalia, with its strategic location and abundant natural resources, is an attractive destination for foreign investment. The country has made significant strides in recent years to improve its security situation and create a conducive environment for business.

Kuwait, on the other hand, is a key player in the Gulf region and has a strong economy driven by its oil and gas sector. The two countries stand to benefit from increased cooperation, with potential for joint ventures and partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the leaders to discuss regional and international issues of common concern, including the fight against terrorism, climate change, and the promotion of peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Barre expressed his gratitude to the Kuwaiti government for its continued support to Somalia, particularly in the areas of humanitarian assistance and capacity building. He also commended Kuwait's role in promoting peace and stability in the region and its efforts to mediate in regional conflicts.

The meeting between Prime Minister Barre and Prime Minister al-Sabah is a testament to the strong ties between Somalia and Kuwait and their commitment to further strengthen their bilateral relations. It also underscores the importance of the Arab League as a platform for promoting cooperation and dialogue among its member states.