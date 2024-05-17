Egypt: PM Emphasizes Close Saudi-Egyptian Ties, Keenness On Cooperation Boost

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has reaffirmed strong ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, particularly at the level of political leadership.

He reiterated keenness on pushing forward bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the different domains, notably in the economic one.

Madbouli made the remarks during a meeting on Thursday in the presence of a number of senior officials, including Essam bin Said, State Minister and member of the Saudi Cabinet, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and Saudi Ambassador in Cairo Osama Nugali.

Mohamed el Homsani, spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, highlighted Egypt's efforts to address challenges hindering foreign direct investment, particularly Saudi ones.

He emphasized Egypt's commitment to provide an attractive investment climate and resolve problems facing investors.

The spokesman said the meeting tackled boosting Saudi investments, adding that talks are under way between Egyptian and Saudi officials to enhance cooperation in the economic sectors.