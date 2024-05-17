Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Ethiopia's Achievement in Agricultural Sector Being Replicated in Industry

17 May 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the gains Ethiopia has made in the agricultural sector are now being replicated in the industrial sector.

"Following structural reforms and leadership changes at the Defense Engineering Industry Corporation, they are undertaking remarkable work using reverse engineering to develop strategic weapons, rockets, and tanks" the premier said on his social media.

He further stated that the capabilities we are developing are helping us realize our prosperity and offer hope for our nation and the continent.

"Building on our successes, we must accelerate progress in all sectors and fields, supported by our abundant human capacity."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.