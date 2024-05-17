Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Ethiopia's Achievement in Agricultural Sector Being Replicated in Industry

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the gains Ethiopia has made in the agricultural sector are now being replicated in the industrial sector.

"Following structural reforms and leadership changes at the Defense Engineering Industry Corporation, they are undertaking remarkable work using reverse engineering to develop strategic weapons, rockets, and tanks" the premier said on his social media.

He further stated that the capabilities we are developing are helping us realize our prosperity and offer hope for our nation and the continent.

"Building on our successes, we must accelerate progress in all sectors and fields, supported by our abundant human capacity."