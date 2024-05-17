Ethiopia: Nation Earns Over 2.5 Billion USD From Export Trade in Nine Months

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration disclosed that the country has obtained more than 2.5 billion USD in the past nine months of the Ethiopian Fiscal Year.

The ministry revealed that it achieved 2.51 billion USD, which is 70.49 percent against the 3.56 target.

This was achieved by 73.6 percent contribution from the agriculture sector, 51.54 percent manufacturing, 66.53 percent mining, electricity and other products 71.25 percent, the ministry pointed out.

The nation planned to earn 811.13 million USD from oilseeds, grain products, sugarcane, khat, livestock, forestry products and livestock fodder whose export trade is carried out under the supervision of the ministry and secured 699.11 million USD during the state period, according to the ministry.

This achieved 86.19 percent of the plan and showed an increase of 69.88 million USD in revenue compared to 629.23 million in the same period of the 2015 Ethiopian fiscal year.

To further improve the export trade performance of the country focus should be given to the prevention of smuggling and illegal trade as well as digital transactions among others, it added.