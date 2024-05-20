Angola Announces Tender for 'Southern Corridor' Concession

Moçâmedes — The Minister of Transport, Ricardo de Abreu, announced Sunday that an international public tender for the concession of the "Southern Corridor", which includes the Port of Namibe and the Moçâmedes Railway (CFM), will be launched in July.

Speaking on the sidelines of the President of the Republic's visit to Port of Namibe to learn about the facelift being given to Moçâmedes Bay, the minister said the region's economy guarantees the viability of the concession.

"It's an interesting case of integrating the different modes and the contribution of the transport and logistics sectors to the sectoral economies. And as part of the activation of our corridors, the idea is to extend them to neighboring countries such as Namibia and Zambia and this investment will remain within the scope of the concession as an obligation on the part of the concessionaire," the minister said.

Ricardo de Abreu said that the focus is to extend the CFM from Menongue to Rivungo, via Mavinga (Cuando Cubango) and then to Cunene, for further connection to Namibia.

Port of Namibe takes over 50 percent of national exports

Presenting the project to President João Lourenço, Ricardo de Abreu said the Port of Namibe port currently represents 50 percent of the country's exports. The 2023 figures, said the minister, represent 300,000 tones, mostly raw ornamental stone. MS/AMP