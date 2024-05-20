Kenya: Lake Turkana Wind Power Picks New CEO

Nairobi — Max Schiff has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP).

Schiff will oversee management responsibility for Kenya and Africa's largest wind power plant following the exit of Phylip Leferink, who served for two years during his second term as the company CEO, which ended on March 31, 2024.

"The Board of Directors of Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) is delighted to announce the appointment of Max Schiff as Chief Executive Officer, LTWP, effective April 1 2024," the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the new appointment, Mugo Kibati, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LTWP, stated that Schiff will provide oversight of all business functions within the organization with his extensive experience in the industry, which will ensure LTWP's continued success.

"We are confident that under his leadership, LTWP will reach new heights in injecting clean, reliable, and affordable wind energy into the grid. Its substantial contribution to Kenya's energy supply and sustainable development goals will continue long into the future," said Kibati, the board chairman.

Schiff's 15-year career experience includes senior regional business development and general management roles.

He has also previously managed multiple power projects and companies.

Under his tenure, he oversaw the delivery of improved business units and high-value projects in Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Egypt, Malawi, Sudan, and Eritrea.

"Mr. Schiff sees the LTWP CEO position as an opportunity "to strengthen LTWP's ambitions to deliver on its promises with integrity and purpose while setting a positive example as an energy provider and employer that plays a critical role in the Kenyan and regional energy transition," he added.