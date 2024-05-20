Algeria: President of the Republic - 2027, Pivotal Year for Algeria After Completing Digitization

19 May 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said Sunday in Algiers that the year 2027 would be a pivotal year for Algeria, after completing digitization and reaping the rewards of national economic development.

In an address to students at the Abdelhafid Ihaddadene Scientific and Technological Hub of the new city of Sidi Abdellah, Algiers, on the National Student Day commemorating the 68th anniversary of the historic strike of 19 May 1956, the president of the Republic said "2027 will be a pivotal year for Algeria after completing digitization and reaping the fruits of the development of national economy and start-ups."

On this opportunity, the president of the Republic honoured a number of students distinguished by their works and scientific achievements.

