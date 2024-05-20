Ethiopia: Officials Vow to Take Concerted Effort to Bring Tendaho Irrigation Dam Into Full Operation

19 May 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Senior government officials expressed their commitment to carry out a concerted effort to bring the Tendaho irrigation dam into full operation.

The officials visited Afar Region of Ethiopia to see development projects including drinking water and sanitation schemes, summer wheat cultivation activities and irrigation development projects.

Minister of Water and Energy Engineer Habtamu Itefa, Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amente , Minister of Irrigation and Lowlands, Engineer Aisha Mohammed and other regional age federal government officials were among members of the delegation.

Minister of Lowlands and Irrigation, Aisha Mohammed stated during the event that the Awash River has enormous potential for developing vast tracts of farmland in the region noting the efforts being exerted to make the Tendaho Irrigation Dam, which is built on the Awash River to develop 60,000 hectares of land, fully operational.

The Tendaho Irrigation Dam is a massive infrastructure development project, according to Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Itefa, who also promised to expeditiously finish the remaining operations surrounding the dam.

Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amente underlined the dam's significance in terms of its ability to harvest agricultural products all year round in all kinds of weather and stated that the region has enormous agricultural potential that would make beneficial not only the region but the entire nation.

