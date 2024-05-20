Egypt: 3.5m Egyptians Obtain Medical Services From Civil Society - Social Solidarity Minister

19 May 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine al-Qabbaj stated Sunday that 3.5 million citizens obtain medical services from healthcare facilities owned and run by the civil society.

NGO's in Egypt have 242 hospitals, and 154 clinics and medical centers comprising a total of 2,800 beds, 270 operation theaters, 530 dialysis units, 1,500 incubators, and 160 emergency rooms. As for the size of their medical staffs, they consist of 5,000 doctors and 9,000 nurses.

Minister Qabaj stated in March 2023 that the size of grants and donations to NGOs in Egypt recorded LE9.5 billion in 2022.

With regard to donations, LE6.75 billion were collected by 277 NGOs, who got permits from the ministry to raise such funds.

As for grants, they were disbursed by various funding institutions to 308 NGOs, and their number amounted to 1,197, approved by the ministry, with a growth of LE24 million - compared to the previous year - to hit LE2.49.

