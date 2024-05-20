South Africa: Ramaphosa Ponders Giving Private Sector More Say in NHI Roll-Out - Presidency Spokesperson

19 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee and Ethan Van Diemen

President Cyril Ramaphosa had 'noted the concerns expressed by some business leaders about his signing into law of the NHI Bill', and was considering how to give the private sector greater input into its implementation, according to his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

In response to substantial backlash elicited by his signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa is "giving thought to a mechanism" for greater engagement and collaboration with business, labour and other social partners, according to his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

"Our legal framework also allows for amendments to be made if necessary," Magwenya said.

On Friday, Business Maverick reported that one of the biggest concerns around the implementation of NHI was that there is very little solid detail in the Act. Costs and benefits were the two key issues in the NHI Act that faced constitutional challenges, said Neil Kirby, the director and head of healthcare and life sciences at Werksmans Attorneys.

Legal challenges are already in the works from the trade union Solidarity, the Health Funders' Association, the South African Medical Association, the Board of Healthcare Funders, the South African Health Professionals Collaboration and the Democratic Alliance.

Business Unity SA CEO Khulekani Mathe said, "The Act has procedural unconstitutionalities. The Bill provides for public consultation and the Constitution's drafters did not just mean a tick-box exercise. We put substantive considerations to Parliament that were completely ignored, and this violates important...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.