South Africa: Questionable Contractor Choice for Parliament's Demolition Work - South African News Briefs - May 20, 2024

Controversial Contractor Selected for National Assembly Demolition

The demolition work for the fire-damaged National Assembly buildings in Cape Town has been awarded to Maziya General Services, a construction company with a history of delays, cost overruns, and a 2018 fine for price-fixing collusion on a government tender, reports News24. Despite concerns over their lack of specialized experience in complex demolition projects involving historic buildings, the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) - the implementing agent - says Maziya was the highest-scoring bidder from just three companies qualified for this type of demolition work. While Parliament has expressed excitement over launching the "rebuilding" efforts, the DBSA clarified the actual construction tender has not yet been issued, and questions remain about Maziya's capability to complete the "difficult and dangerous" demolition within the planned timeframe while preserving the historic facade.

Manhunt Launched After Mass Shooting in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt following a mass shooting in Zwelitsha on Sunday morning, resulting in seven fatalities, reports IOL. Six victims, aged between eight and 45, were killed in a Mazda 3, while a seventh person was found dead nearby in a Toyota Fortuner. An abandoned VW Polo with blood stains was also discovered close to the scenes. The motive for the shootings is under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Police are working to verify the identities of the deceased. Eastern Cape police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the violence and urged the public to assist with information, committing resources to ensure a thorough investigation.

Search Called Off for 11 Missing Fishermen off Cape Town

The search for 11 missing fishermen on board a commercial fishing trawler that sank 30 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Town on Friday has been called off, with authorities presuming they are dead, reports TimesLIVE. Nine other fishermen were rescued after being found on a life raft shortly after the accident. Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said the families of the missing fishermen have been informed the search was halted and they are receiving counseling support. An investigation will determine the cause of the sinking after the South African Maritime Safety Authority concluded the search operation due to a lack of sightings and unfavorable weather conditions.

More South African news