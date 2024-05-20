South Africa: Doja Cat Calls her Father Dumisani Dlamini a 'Deadbeat'

For those who wanted to know how Zandile Dlamini's, AKA Doja Cat, reconciliation is going with her actor dad Dumisani Dlamini, now you know.

They may share the same surname and blood, but that appears to be as far as their relationship goes.

The singer and rapper lives in the U.S. while her dad resides in South Africa.

After a short-lived romance with Dlamini, Doja's mother Elizabeth Sawyer raised her and her brother by herself. The char-topping star often credits her mother and grandmother for being her inspiration.

According to PEOPLE, the pair met in New York while Dlamini performed Sarafina! On Broadway.

Doja has always been outspoken about her famous father and reached out to him in interviews over the years. During an interview with Radio One D.C, she admitted: "He's an incredible dancer and a great actor. But yeah, I don't know him very well."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2018, Dlamini said after his return to South Africa that he maintained contact with his children. "I am close to my children, all of them. I love them and they love me," he told the online publication,

His statement was in stark contrast to what the Paint the Town Red singer said about her never meeting him.

Many of her fans have accused him of using his parentage as social media clout. In 2022, he booked a gig in Soweto and had written on the event flyer: "Doja Cat's father."

To put any rumours to rest, the Grammy Award winner has made her feelings as clear as day by updating her X account (formerly Twitter) with: "my dads a deadbeat but i did well."

