Bulawayo beauty queen, Sakhile Dube, was crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024 after beating 17 other models last night.

Dube walked away with a Mercedes Benz C200, 2020 model and a cash prize of $10 000, which she will share with her princesses.

The event was held at Harare's Hippodrome and was hosted by media personalities Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa and Misred.