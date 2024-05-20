Zimbabwe Farmers Union President Nyathi Dies

Zimbabwe Farmers Union president, Rtd Major Abdul Credit Nyathi has died.

He was 71.

Rtd Major Nyathi who was also vice chairman of the Zimbabwe Land Commission passed away last night at his farm in Gwanda.

ZFU secretary general, Mr Paul Zakariya confirmed the death and said of Rtd Major Nyati's death is a huge loss to the union and the agriculture sector.

"The Zimbabwe Famers Union family has learnt of the passing of Rtd Major Nyathi with great shock. A very dark cloud hovers over the entire farming community.

"The union has been robbed of one of its dedicated and passionate leaders who served and was trained under the tutelage of the likes of the late Gary Magadzire and the late Silas Hungwe," he said.

Upon retirement from the ZNA in the late 80's, Rtd Major Nyathi joined the ZFU as a livestock farmer in Gungwe Village, Gwanda.

He rose through the ranks at ZFU to become the provincial livestock commodity chairman in 1990.

He served diligently in that position until 1995 when he assumed the position of national livestock chairman.

In 1999, Mr Nyathi was elected ZFU second vice president, responsible for the livestock portfolio.

In 2005, Rtd Major Nyathi then rose to become ZFU first vice president responsible for the administration of the organisation. Upon the late Silas Hungwe's retirement from ZFU in 2014, Rtd Major Nyathi was elected the ZFU president, a position he held until his untimely death last night.

Rtd Major Nyathi represented farmers in various boards and platforms.

He served on the Cold Storage Commission, ARDA, Land Board, Green Fuel Chisumbabje and the Land Commission boards.

Burial arrangements will soon be announced.