Somalia: President Mohamud Meets His Kenyan Counterpart to Discuss Enhancing Diplomatic and Regional Stability

Somalia Federal Government President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with his Kenyan counterpart, President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi on Saturday.

During the closed door meeting, the two leaders engaged discussions on wide range of important issues including strengthening the multi-faceted strategic cooperation between the two countries in different areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

The leaders also deliberated the importance of regional stability and peace and underscored the significance of closer between the two Nations in combatting terrorism.

President Ruto commended Mohamud for his government's unwavering commitment to eradicating Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation, saying it would lead to prosperity and national development and growth for Somalia.

On his part, President Mohamud expressed gratitude to his host counterpart for the support it is rendering to Somalia in its quest for peace and stability.

The high level meeting comes days after the two countries signed an agreement on collaboration in the areas of political consultations, education, health and defense.

Kenya is a contributing member of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) peace keepers who have significantly contributed to the peace and stability of the East African Nation.