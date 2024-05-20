Zimbabwe: Family in Harare's Affluent Suburb Loses U.S.$9,5k Cash to Armed Robbers

A FAMILY from Harare's plush suburb of The Grange is counting its loss after armed robbers stormed and grabbed US$9,500 and three cellphones.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the case on its X handle.

"Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 17 May 2024 at a house along 709 Close, The Grange.

"Five unknown suspects attacked a family before ransacking the house and stealing US$9,500 cash and three cellphones," said the police.

Police appealed to anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

Last week, police confirmed two separate robbery incidents also in Harare in which assailants went away with over US$20 000 cash, among other valuable property.

Four unidentified male suspects driving a silver Mercedes Benz C-Class with an unknown vehicle registration number, armed with pistols, intercepted the victim while he opened the gate to his house.

Assailants forced marched him into his house where they ransacked and stole a Galesi pistol .22LR with a magazine of four rounds, two cell phones and US$5,500 cash.

They disconnected the CCTV and took the server before loading their loot into the victim's white Toyota GD6 car, registration number AGC 1740, and fled the scene.

In a related case, an armed gang pounced on a family in the lofty Greendale suburb and stole US$61,000 worth of jewellery and US$16,800 cash.