Rwanda: Could We See Another APR Vs Rayon Rivalry in Women's Football?

APR WFC were in March crowned FERWAFA women's second division league champions after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Forever WFC at Kigali Pele Stadium. Both teams secured promotion to the 2024/25 topflight football.

APR WFC could find themselves locking horns with Rayon Sports WFC who were crowned women's league champions and Peace Cup winners on their debut season in women's topflight league.

But could the pair replicate their intense men's football rivalry in the women's league?

APR and Rayon Sports men's teams have a long-standing rivalry in Rwandan football. APR WFC made a strong comeback last season after a 10-year absence, while Rayon Sports WFC, established in 2022, already have the second division and topflight league titles in their trophy cabinet.

After securing the men's league title with three games to spare in April, APR Chairman Col. Richard Karasira emphasized that the women team's promotion to the top tier is not just a formality but a step towards challenging other top clubs for the title.

"We are thrilled about the promotion and our ability to support the team. While they will remain in Huye, we'll intensify our efforts to enhance their competitiveness gradually," said Karasira.

Going forward, he said that, "Our focus is on strengthening both the players and the staff to create a resilient team. Unlike Rayon Sports WFC, we won't follow the path of signing numerous players, even though we have the means.

Our priority is to build a team around young talent and avoid relying solely on expensive signings."

Zawadi Ukwishaka was APR WFC's hat trick hero in club's 3-0 win over Forever WFC in the second division league final.

After getting her team promoted to the top tier league, The Rwanda international expressed her confidence in fighting for the title on their debut season, no matter who they face.

"We're not afraid of any opponent, whether it's Rayon Sports or AS Kigali; our mindset and goal remains unchanged," Ukwishaka said.

"The rivalry with Rayon will hopefully bring excitement to women's football, and fans will surely enjoy the spectacle."

On the other side, midfielder Alodie Kayitesi, who now plies her trade at Rayon Sports since her move in January, also anticipates yet another rivalry with APR WFC just like it is the case between men's teams but she remains unfazed with any threat that may be posed rival teams.

"Having played in AS Kigali and Rayon Sports derbies, I believe facing APR will be even more significant due to their popularity and fan base," Kayitesi said.

"We have a strong squad capable of challenging any team, as demonstrated this season."

Claude Rwaka, the head coach of Rayon, echoed the enthusiasm and emphasized the positive impact on women's football.

"The Rayon Sports vs APR matches are always highly anticipated, regardless of the stakes, as the rivalry is deeply rooted. We anticipate competitive encounters and I look forward to a surge in fan attendance at the games."