Rwanda: Lions De Fer Edge Kigali Sharks to Reach Final

Lions de Fer have reached the final of the 15-Aside Championship after defeating rivals Kigali Sharks RFC 18-16 in the final group stage match held at UTEXRWA ground in Kigali on Saturday, May 18,

Leading the group with 15 points, Lions de Fer locked horns with group Kigali Sharks, who finished second with 13 points, in a game that would produce the finalist who would join Resilience in the final.

The first half was packed with thrilling action as the two teams went toe-to-toe before halftime which ended at 11-10 in favor of Kigali Sharks.

The second half continued with high energy, especially from the Sharks who needed a win to secure their finals spot. However, Coach Vincent Kamali's charges maintained a strong defense from midfield to thwart their rivals' attacking threats after taking the lead in the final minutes.

Kigali Sharks had the chance to fight back when they scored a try but failed to convert the bonus point, with captain Didier Ishimwe missing the crucial kick. However, Lions de Fer kept their nerve until final whistle as they advanced to the final.

They will now be hoping to defend the title they won in 2023 when they face Resilience RFC.

But it wasn't results that came easy, according to club captain Patrick Ikorukwishaka.

"As the top team in the country, this was the most challenging match we've played in this championship. We usually outscore opponents by large margins, but today we won by only 2 points, showing the competitiveness of the game," Ikorukwishaka said.

Looking ahead to the final against Resilience RFC, he said, "Resilience is not an easy team, but we will prepare well to avoid any surprises."

The 15-aside Rugby Championship, which began on March 23, featured eight teams pooled into two groups.

In the first group, Lions de Fer finished with 19 points, followed by Kigali Sharks (14 points), Burera Tigers (9 points), Puma RFC (5 points), and Rwamagana Hippos (1 point).

The second group brought together Resilience RFC who finished at the top with 8 points, followed by Gitisi TSS RFC with 5 points, and bottom-placed UR Grizzlies RFC with 1 point.

The top team from each group advanced directly to the final, while the second-placed teams will compete for third place.

