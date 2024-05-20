Rwanda: Skol, Rayon Sports Host Workshop With Fan Club Leaders in Nyanza District

Nyanza District, Rwanda — From May 18 to 19, 2024, SKOL Brewery Ltd, in partnership with Rayon Sports, organised a two-day workshop for fan club leaders. This event aimed to review and strengthen their partnership after ten years of collaboration and to explore ways to enhance fan engagement with SKOL products.

The workshop brought together leaders from various Rayon Sports fan clubs to discuss and exchange ideas on improving their collaboration. One of the primary objectives was to develop innovative strategies to involve fans more closely, thereby boosting the consumption of SKOL products. The participants reviewed the successes and challenges of the past decade, aiming to create a more integrated approach with the fan clubs.

Another key focus was evaluating Rayon Sports' performance in the last season and preparing for the upcoming one. Fan club leaders provided valuable insights and feedback that will help shape the team's future strategies and goals.

On the second day, the workshop attendees, including Rayon Sports fan club leaders, association management, and SKOL officials, visited the Nyanza Genocide Memorial. They paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, emphasising the importance of remembrance and reflection. Following this solemn visit, they toured the Nyanza King's Palace Museum, celebrating Rwanda's rich cultural heritage.

The workshop concluded with an awards ceremony honouring Rayon Sports' outstanding players. The "Rayon April Best Player" awards for men and women and the "2023-2024 Season Best Players" awards for both categories were presented, recognising their exemplary performances.

This workshop not only reinforced the partnership between SKOL and Rayon Sports but also highlighted the crucial role of fan engagement in the success and growth of both organisations. By actively involving fan club leaders, SKOL and Rayon Sports are poised to achieve greater synergy and community involvement in the years to come.