Zimbabwe: Dynamos, Caps Derby Ends in Unprecedented 89th Minute

REFEREE Brighton Chimene, who presided over the much-hyped derby pitting Dynamos and CAPS United, prematurely ended the match in the 89th minute.

As for the thousands that thronged Rufaro Stadium, it was the biggest talking point of the day as the game featuring the country's biggest teams ended 1-1.

The reigning referee of the year's action on Sunday threw his name into the mud at a time when match officials are under spotlight in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Although, he had fairly done well to handle the big game, Chimene's action surprised everyone.

"What am I supposed to say at the end of the day I don't make those decisions.

"Those kind of decisions will get me in trouble if I comment," said Chitembwe during post match interview after being asked to comment the referee ending the match in 89 minutes.

Unlike Chitembwe, who chose to be reserved, his opposite number Genesis Mangombe expressed concern on how the match was handled.

"We are still worried about how these games are being handled.

"We have many draws, but if we go back and check you will see that most of them are dubious.

"I think you guys (media) should see our complaints and help address them.

"Everyone must say something on the way these games are being handled, how can we play 44 point something seconds in the second half, with all the delays and substitutions.

I don't know, but referees are human beings, they need also to understand we are people with emotions," said Mangombe.

Sunday's match marked the return of the Harare Derby at Rufaro Stadium since 2019 and both teams did not disappoint as they displayed an entertaining game, which went for the breather goalless.

Coming into the second half, Dembare opened the scoring account in the 55th minute thanks to Kelvin Moyo, who converted from the spot.

The Glamour Boys made several more attempts to score a cushioning goal but CAPS United's defensive discipline led by captain Godknows Murwira saved them.

Makepeke then equalised in 82 minutes through Ralph Kawondera, who punished his former paymasters.

Sunday's result left CAPS United on position six with 17 points while Dynamos dropped to position 13 with 13 points.